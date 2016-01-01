Dr. Linda Hudson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hudson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Hudson, MD
Overview of Dr. Linda Hudson, MD
Dr. Linda Hudson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Hudson works at
Dr. Hudson's Office Locations
-
1
MMG Ballantyne15110 John J Delaney Dr Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 302-8100
- 2 19305 PO Box, Charlotte, NC 28219 Directions (704) 302-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hudson?
About Dr. Linda Hudson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790759702
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hudson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hudson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hudson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hudson works at
Dr. Hudson speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hudson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hudson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hudson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hudson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.