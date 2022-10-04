See All Diagnostic Radiologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Linda Hughes, MD

Diagnostic Radiology
5.0 (82)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Linda Hughes, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Hughes works at Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Miami, FL, North Miami Beach, FL and Pompano Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hollywood Office
    3501 Johnson St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 987-2000
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Midtown Office
    3801 Biscayne Blvd Ste 110, Miami, FL 33137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 884-8154
  3. 3
    North Miami Beach Office
    1380 NE Miami Gardens Dr Ste 240, North Miami Beach, FL 33179 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 884-8154
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Broward County Center
    2283 SW 2nd St, Pompano Beach, FL 33069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 884-8150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Imperial Point
  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (82)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 04, 2022
    This place is amazing and the people amazing thank you so much for everything Carme she is a sweetheart very recommended
    — Oct 04, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Linda Hughes, MD
    About Dr. Linda Hughes, MD

    Specialties
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801899042
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baptist Hospital of Miami
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Board Certifications
