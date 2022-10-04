Overview

Dr. Linda Hughes, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Hughes works at Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Miami, FL, North Miami Beach, FL and Pompano Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.