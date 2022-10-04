Dr. Linda Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Hughes, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Linda Hughes, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Hollywood Office3501 Johnson St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 987-2000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Midtown Office3801 Biscayne Blvd Ste 110, Miami, FL 33137 Directions (954) 884-8154
North Miami Beach Office1380 NE Miami Gardens Dr Ste 240, North Miami Beach, FL 33179 Directions (954) 884-8154Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Broward County Center2283 SW 2nd St, Pompano Beach, FL 33069 Directions (954) 884-8150
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health Medical Center
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This place is amazing and the people amazing thank you so much for everything Carme she is a sweetheart very recommended
About Dr. Linda Hughes, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1801899042
Education & Certifications
- Baptist Hospital of Miami
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
