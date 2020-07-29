Dr. Linda Huynh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huynh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Huynh, MD
Overview of Dr. Linda Huynh, MD
Dr. Linda Huynh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Huynh works at
Dr. Huynh's Office Locations
Dr. Aurora Gonzalez, M.D. & Associates6410 Fannin St Ste 1200, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 757-9905Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Aurora Gonzalez MD & Associates10907 Memorial Hermann Dr Ste 350, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 757-9905
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best she is as sweet as she can be and she takes her time with you and answers all your questions
About Dr. Linda Huynh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Vietnamese
- 1992038293
Education & Certifications
- Hofstra University Long Island Jewish Hospital in New Hyde Park, NY
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huynh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huynh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huynh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Huynh has seen patients for Cervicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huynh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Huynh speaks Vietnamese.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Huynh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huynh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huynh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huynh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.