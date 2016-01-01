Dr. Linda Ireland, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ireland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Ireland, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Alaska Heart Institute3841 Piper St Ste 100, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 561-3211Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Linda Ireland, DO
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Miriam Hospital
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
