Dr. Linda Kalivas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalivas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Kalivas, MD
Overview of Dr. Linda Kalivas, MD
Dr. Linda Kalivas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine.
Dr. Kalivas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kalivas' Office Locations
-
1
John J. Unmachtph.d.p.c.7510 E 1st St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 429-8222
-
2
Dharmindra Ramaiya Practice4300 N Miller Rd Ste 137, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 941-3832
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kalivas?
Dr. Kalivas is a wonderful psychiatrist and a wonderful person. She combines all of the characteristics of a great doctor: she listens, she responds carefully and concisely, she is understanding and compassionate and professional at the same time. She has helped me with my adolescent son with ADHD in ways that no one else has. 30 minutes with her is the equivalent of several hours with anyone else that I have talked to.
About Dr. Linda Kalivas, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1518000199
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Hospital
- University of Kansas Hospital
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalivas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalivas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalivas works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalivas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalivas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalivas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalivas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.