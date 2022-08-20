See All Psychiatrists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Linda Kalivas, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (7)
Map Pin Small Scottsdale, AZ
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Linda Kalivas, MD

Dr. Linda Kalivas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine.

Dr. Kalivas works at Family Mental Health Associates in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kalivas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    John J. Unmachtph.d.p.c.
    7510 E 1st St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 429-8222
  2. 2
    Dharmindra Ramaiya Practice
    4300 N Miller Rd Ste 137, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 941-3832

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 20, 2022
Dr. Kalivas is a wonderful psychiatrist and a wonderful person. She combines all of the characteristics of a great doctor: she listens, she responds carefully and concisely, she is understanding and compassionate and professional at the same time. She has helped me with my adolescent son with ADHD in ways that no one else has. 30 minutes with her is the equivalent of several hours with anyone else that I have talked to.
— Aug 20, 2022
Photo: Dr. Linda Kalivas, MD
About Dr. Linda Kalivas, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1518000199
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University of Kansas Hospital
Internship
  • University of Kansas Hospital
Medical Education
  • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Linda Kalivas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalivas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kalivas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kalivas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kalivas works at Family Mental Health Associates in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Kalivas’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalivas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalivas.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalivas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalivas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

