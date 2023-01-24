Dr. Linda Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Kaplan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Kaplan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hallandale Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Miami
Dr. Kaplan works at
Locations
Dr. Linda J. Kaplan, MD209 E Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Directions (954) 454-7373Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaplan?
I love being in this office! Very good team and very knowledgeable Dr. Petty razanoble price. I highly recommend Dr Kaplan
About Dr. Linda Kaplan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1326194705
Education & Certifications
- Miami
- Washington Hospital Center
- Case West Res U Hosp
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Dr. Kaplan speaks French, Portuguese and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
