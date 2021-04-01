See All Pediatricians in Covington, LA
Dr. Linda Keefer, MD

Pediatrics
4.8 (18)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Linda Keefer, MD

Dr. Linda Keefer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.

Dr. Keefer works at St. Tammany Pediatrics in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
Dr. Keefer's Office Locations

    St. Tammany Pediatrics
    71338 Highway 21, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Rash
Rash

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Humana
    • Louisiana Healthcare Connections
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PPO Plus
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 01, 2021
    Love her
    — Apr 01, 2021
    About Dr. Linda Keefer, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376560367
    Education & Certifications

    • Lsu and Aff Hosps
    • Lsu and Aff Hosps
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linda Keefer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keefer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Keefer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Keefer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Keefer works at St. Tammany Pediatrics in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. Keefer’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Keefer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keefer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keefer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keefer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

