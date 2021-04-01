Dr. Linda Keefer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keefer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Keefer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Linda Keefer, MD
Dr. Linda Keefer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Keefer works at
Dr. Keefer's Office Locations
-
1
St. Tammany Pediatrics71338 Highway 21, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Gilsbar 360
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keefer?
Love her
About Dr. Linda Keefer, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1376560367
Education & Certifications
- Lsu and Aff Hosps
- Lsu and Aff Hosps
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keefer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keefer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Keefer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Keefer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keefer works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Keefer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keefer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keefer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keefer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.