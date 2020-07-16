Overview

Dr. Linda Keith, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Uniontown, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Keith works at Green Family Practice in Uniontown, OH with other offices in Canal Fulton, OH and Hartville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.