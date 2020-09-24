See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Allentown, PA
Dr. Linda Lapos, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.2 (16)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Linda Lapos, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.

Dr. Lapos works at Colon Rectal Surgery Associates PC in Allentown, PA with other offices in Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Constipation and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colon Rectal Surgery Associates PC
    1255 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 3900, Allentown, PA 18103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 402-1700
  2. 2
    College Heights Endoscopy Center
    3147 College Heights Blvd, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 841-2432
  3. 3
    Rehabilitation Service Muhlenberg 2597
    2597 Schoenersville Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 402-1095

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Constipation
Anal Fissure
Treatment frequency



Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Constipation
Anal Fissure
Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anoscopy
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Colectomy
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Ulcerative Colitis
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fistula
Anal Prolapse
Anorectal Abscess
Appendicitis
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Crohn's Disease
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Fecal Impaction Removal
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Pelvic Abscess
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Secondary Malignancies
Sphincterotomy
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 24, 2020
    My visit was months ago but it was excellent. Dr. Lapos fulfilled all of the boxes below for what went well. Months later she performed a colonoscopy on me and explained everything well before and after the procedure. All of my concerns were addressed. As I look back, she was right about all of my questions as to how to improve my condition. My condition is still difficult from swelling, but I get breaks sometimes. I think scar tissue from 4 surgeries over many years is a culprit. Dr. Lapos did not do those surgeries. When I need help, I will return to Dr. Lapos. She also made me comfortable with a painful situation. The entire Staff was excellent!
    Bev Matchette — Sep 24, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Linda Lapos, MD
    About Dr. Linda Lapos, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841249406
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
