Dr. Linda Leary, MD

Neurology
3.1 (7)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Linda Leary, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.

Dr. Leary works at UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Neurology in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Neurology
    8300 Floyd Curl Dr Fl MC8329, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 450-9700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital - University Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 11, 2021
    Always such a professional doctor. Answers every question and breaks down information that's important. Goes above and beyond for my son.
    About Dr. Linda Leary, MD

    • Neurology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1669564118
    Education & Certifications

    • Columbia Presby Neur Institute
    • Columbia Babies and Chldns Hospital|Columbia Presby Neur Institute
    • Columbia Presby Hospital
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Pediatric Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linda Leary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leary accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Leary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leary works at UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Neurology in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Leary’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Leary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leary.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

