Dr. Linda Leary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Leary, MD
Overview
Dr. Linda Leary, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.
Dr. Leary works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Neurology8300 Floyd Curl Dr Fl MC8329, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leary?
Always such a professional doctor. Answers every question and breaks down information that's important. Goes above and beyond for my son.
About Dr. Linda Leary, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1669564118
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presby Neur Institute
- Columbia Babies and Chldns Hospital|Columbia Presby Neur Institute
- Columbia Presby Hospital
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Pediatric Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leary accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leary works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Leary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.