Overview of Dr. Linda Lee, MD

Dr. Linda Lee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Comprehensive Ophthalmology In Boston in Boston, MA with other offices in Wellesley, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.