Dr. Linda Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Linda Lee, MD
Dr. Linda Lee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Massachusetts Eye and Ear243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 523-7900
Harvard Vanguard Medical Assoc.230 Worcester St, Wellesley, MA 02481 Directions (781) 431-5255
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After thorough research and finally deciding to move forward with a procedure that I knew I always needed/wanted, I landed in Dr. Lee's office which felt like fate. She listened intently to all of my concerns, which were both medical and cosmetic, and my surgery couldn't have gone any more perfect. I was incredibly nervous about the surgery and the recovery process having never undergone anything of the sort and Dr. Lee made sure that I was at ease, comfortable, and taken care every step of the way. I am now 5 months post-op and feel amazing! I had been talking to Dr. Lee about additional options to work toward facial balancing and we talked about starting small and building slowly. I decided to try Restylane Lyft just in my cheeks and what a difference! When Dr. Lee gave me the mirror to take a look, I immediately shared with her that I felt like I had a Snapchat filter on! It was just subtle enough for me to notice while still feeling like myself, which to me is the perfect balance.
About Dr. Linda Lee, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Mass Eye & Ear Infirm-Harvard Med Sch
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hosp Harvard Med Sch
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
167 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.