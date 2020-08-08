Dr. Linda Leffel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leffel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Leffel, MD
Overview of Dr. Linda Leffel, MD
Dr. Linda Leffel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University.
Dr. Leffel's Office Locations
The Leffel Center1715 SW Chandler Ave Ste 100, Bend, OR 97702 Directions (541) 388-3006
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Great care and compassion for my breast augmentation procedure. Highly recommend the office and staff that made me feel welcomed and appreciated. I liked the fact Dr.Leffel is Board Certified and serves on National Plastic Surgery Committees and is an advocate for women’s health.
About Dr. Linda Leffel, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health Sciences University
Dr. Leffel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leffel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Leffel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leffel.
