Dr. Linda Leventhal, MD
Dr. Linda Leventhal, MD is a Dermatologist in Yardley, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Rosenman & Leventhal PC385 Oxford Valley Rd Ste 312, Yardley, PA 19067 Directions (215) 321-3500
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- QualCare
Dr Linda is by far the most knowledgeable and skilled MD dermatologist I have ever been treated by. Her lazer focus attention solve my very severe , both feet, sun burn with tennis size blisters in less than 3 weeks. She decided and prescribed the perfect medication treatment for me. I am forever grateful ?? to her. Also, the office staff is marvelous and very friendly. I highly recommend Dr. Linda Leventhal to everyone.
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1831147776
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Leventhal has seen patients for Lipomas, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leventhal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
