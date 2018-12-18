Dr. Linda Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Li, MD
Overview of Dr. Linda Li, MD
Dr. Linda Li, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Li's Office Locations
Richard S Reiner MD Med Corp433 N Camden Dr Ste 1190, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 273-6252
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Linda Li is an EXPERT in her practice of Breast Augmentation, eye lids, tummy tucks and just plastic surgery in general. She did my tummy tuck and eye lid over 15 years ago and she really did an amazing job not only is my stomach still flat but my eyes barely have any wrinkles. Besides her general expertise over the years, she is a perfectionist, she makes sure the patient is always SAFE and that’s why she is so HANDS ON with her patients, best bed aide Manner! Best bed side manner. AA++
About Dr. Linda Li, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1205964087
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Li has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
