Dr. Linda Liau, MD

Neurosurgery
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Linda Liau, MD

Dr. Linda Liau, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Liau works at UCLA Neurosurgery in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Brain Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Liau's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Neurosurgery
    300 Stein Plz Ste 420, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 878-6198

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Brain Cancer
Brain Surgery
Brain Surgery

Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • SelectHealth
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Linda Liau, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linda Liau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liau has seen patients for Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Brain Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Liau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

