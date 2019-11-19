Dr. Linda Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Liu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Liu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Liu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Endocrine and Diabetes Associates LLC6430 Rockledge Dr Ste 300, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 468-1451
-
2
Endocrine & Diabetes Associates6001 Montrose Rd, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 468-1451
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liu?
I've been seeing Dr. Liu regularly for several years, except for a temporary period when my insurance changed. I feel that she does her job thoroughly and explains my condition adequately.
About Dr. Linda Liu, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 43 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1255334686
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Gastroparesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liu speaks Chinese.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.