Overview

Dr. Linda Liu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Liu works at Endocrine & Diabetes Associates in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Gastroparesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.