See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Chesapeake, VA
Dr. Linda Long, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Linda Long, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.4 (10)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Linda Long, MD

Dr. Linda Long, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Dr. Long works at Gynecology Specialists in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Long's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mid-atlantic Womens Care Plc.
    516 Innovation Dr Ste 305, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 312-8221
  2. 2
    Synergy Integrative Medicine
    1036 Volvo Pkwy Ste 2, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 410-5462

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
  • Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
  • Sentara Leigh Hospital
  • Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pap Smear
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Pap Smear
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Long?

    Jun 23, 2022
    Dr Long is very personable & listens to her patients concerns. In 20+ years with her I have received the best care ever.
    Lisa Campbell — Jun 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Linda Long, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Linda Long, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Long to family and friends

    Dr. Long's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Long

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Linda Long, MD.

    About Dr. Linda Long, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366417271
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linda Long, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Long has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Long works at Gynecology Specialists in Chesapeake, VA. View the full address on Dr. Long’s profile.

    Dr. Long has seen patients for Pap Smear, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Long on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Long, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Long appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Linda Long, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.