Overview of Dr. Linda Long, MD

Dr. Linda Long, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Long works at Gynecology Specialists in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.