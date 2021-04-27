Overview of Dr. Linda Lu, MD

Dr. Linda Lu, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Lu works at Los Robles Professional Group in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Wellness Examination along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.