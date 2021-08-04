Dr. Linda McCafferty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCafferty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda McCafferty, MD
Overview of Dr. Linda McCafferty, MD
Dr. Linda McCafferty, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.
Dr. McCafferty's Office Locations
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Internal Medicine-Gastroenterology1800 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 400, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 396-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would definitely recommend her to my family and friends. Been a long time, due to various circumstances and fiscal issues and covid since talking to such a kind and gracious lady. My old female internist was also this way before health issues hit her family.
About Dr. Linda McCafferty, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1770596538
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hsp Central Unit
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
