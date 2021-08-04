Overview of Dr. Linda McCafferty, MD

Dr. Linda McCafferty, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.



Dr. McCafferty works at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Internal Medicine-Gastroenterology in Murfreesboro, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.