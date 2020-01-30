Overview of Dr. Linda Moses, MD

Dr. Linda Moses, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Regional One Health.



Dr. Moses works at UT Regional One Physicians in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like High Risk Pregnancy, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.