Dr. Linda Nakanishi, MD
Overview of Dr. Linda Nakanishi, MD
Dr. Linda Nakanishi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine.
Dr. Nakanishi's Office Locations
Usf Dept of Opthalmology13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We had a wonderful experience with Dr Nakanishi. She is a busy lady but was able to spend ample amount of time with us. We thoroughly enjoyed our experience.
About Dr. Linda Nakanishi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nakanishi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nakanishi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nakanishi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakanishi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakanishi.
