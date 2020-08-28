Dr. Linda Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Nelson, MD
Overview
Dr. Linda Nelson, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Miami College Of Medicine, Miami Fl and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Nelson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arizona Reproductive Medicine Specialists1701 E Thomas Rd Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 607-3437
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nelson?
Dr. Nelson handled several of my ultrasounds and was always willing to communicate with me on any level I required. She also made sure to always relate to me.
About Dr. Linda Nelson, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1194837930
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, San Francisco Rei
- UCLA school of Medicine
- University Of California Los Angeles|University of California-Los Angeles
- University Of Miami College Of Medicine, Miami Fl
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nelson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.