Dr. Linda Nicoll, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.6 (37)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Linda Nicoll, MD

Dr. Linda Nicoll, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Nicoll works at NYU Langone At Trinity in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear Abnormalities and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nicoll's Office Locations

    Nyu -trinity Centre
    111 Broadway Fl 4, New York, NY 10006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-9700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Linda M. Nicoll, MD FACOG
    419 Park Ave S Rm 1305, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-7021

  NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Pap Smear Abnormalities
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Apr 23, 2022
    Read all of my notes from my prior provider and came to my annual visit prepared. She is a good listener and empathetic. She answers MyChart messages.
    Mitchell Clayton — Apr 23, 2022
    About Dr. Linda Nicoll, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1700048014
    Education & Certifications

    • Stanford University Hsop
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital New York Weill Cornell Center
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    • Cornell University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linda Nicoll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicoll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nicoll has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nicoll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nicoll works at NYU Langone At Trinity in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Nicoll’s profile.

    Dr. Nicoll has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear Abnormalities and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nicoll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicoll. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicoll.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicoll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicoll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

