Dr. Linda Nims, MD is a Dermatologist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine.



Dr. Nims works at Dermatology & Dermatologic Surgery Group of Northern Virginia, PLLC in Vienna, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.