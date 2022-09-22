Dr. Linda Nims, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nims is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Nims, MD
Overview
Dr. Linda Nims, MD is a Dermatologist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine.
Dr. Nims works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology & Dermatologic Surgery Group of Northern Virginia, PLLC243 Church St NW Ste 200C, Vienna, VA 22180 Directions (703) 938-5700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nims?
Dr. Nims has been my Dr for over 10 years and she has been excellent. Very pleased with her care.
About Dr. Linda Nims, MD
- Dermatology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1922005537
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hosp, Dermatology Henry Ford Hosp, Internal Medicine Henry Ford Hosp, Flexible Or Transitional Year
- Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nims has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nims accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nims works at
Dr. Nims has seen patients for Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nims on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Nims. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nims.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nims, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nims appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.