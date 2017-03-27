Overview

Dr. Linda Norrell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor.



Dr. Norrell works at Linda D. Norrell M.d. Pllc in Flint, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.