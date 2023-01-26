Dr. Linda Osborne, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osborne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Osborne, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Linda Osborne, DO
Dr. Linda Osborne, DO is an Urology Specialist in Gahanna, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Osborne works at
Dr. Osborne's Office Locations
Central Ohio Urology Group701 Tech Center Dr Ste 100, Gahanna, OH 43230 Directions (614) 396-2684
Central Ohio Urology Group350 W Wilson Bridge Rd Ste 320, Worthington, OH 43085 Directions (614) 396-2684
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
1/18/23 Dr. Osborne performed the "sling" surgery and there was barely any recovery! She took the time to explain things to myself and whom drove to me surgery. I wish I had done this sooner as it's been life changing for and it's only been a week since surgery. Highly recommend Dr. Osborne!
About Dr. Linda Osborne, DO
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1861463721
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- POH Medical Center
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
