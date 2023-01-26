Overview of Dr. Linda Osborne, DO

Dr. Linda Osborne, DO is an Urology Specialist in Gahanna, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Osborne works at Central Ohio Urology Group in Gahanna, OH with other offices in Worthington, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Painful Urination (Dysuria), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.