Dr. Linda Pai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- General Surgeons
- WA
- Gig Harbor
- Dr. Linda Pai, MD
Dr. Linda Pai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Pai, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Pai works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Center for Weight Management11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 210, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Umbilical Hernia
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Appendicitis
- View other providers who treat Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Colectomy
- View other providers who treat Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Lumpectomy
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Mastectomy
- View other providers who treat Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Ventral Hernia
- View other providers who treat Abdominoplasty
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Acid Reflux Surgery
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anal Fissure
- View other providers who treat Anal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Anorectal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Appendectomy, Open
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Biliary Atresia
- View other providers who treat Biopsy of Breast
- View other providers who treat Breast Diseases
- View other providers who treat Breast Lump
- View other providers who treat Breast Reconstruction
- View other providers who treat Breast Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
- View other providers who treat Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
- View other providers who treat Colon Cancer
- View other providers who treat Colonoscopy
- View other providers who treat Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Varices
- View other providers who treat Excision of Breast Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excision of Rectal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excision of Stomach Tumor
- View other providers who treat Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Surgery
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastrotomy
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hidradenitis
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Gastroenterostomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Removal of Stones from Biliary Tract With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Laparotomy
- View other providers who treat Lobular Carconima
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Male Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
- View other providers who treat Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
- View other providers who treat Melanoma
- View other providers who treat Mesenteric Lymphadenitis
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
- View other providers who treat Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
- View other providers who treat Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Puncture Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Rectovaginal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
- View other providers who treat Repair of Rectocele With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Rib Fracture
- View other providers who treat Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
- View other providers who treat Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
- View other providers who treat Sphincterotomy
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Lobectomy
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Surgery
- View other providers who treat Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Trigger Point Injection
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Wound Repair
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pai?
Very knowledgeable, personable and competent surgeon. I had breast cancer surgery.
About Dr. Linda Pai, MD
- Breast Surgery
- English, Chinese
- Female
- 1992797534
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Univ Hosp
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony Hospital
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pai using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pai works at
Dr. Pai has seen patients for Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Hernia Repair and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pai speaks Chinese.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Pai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.