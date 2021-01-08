See All Neurologists in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Linda Pao, MD

Neurology
4.0 (30)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Linda Pao, MD

Dr. Linda Pao, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Brown University / Alpert Medical School and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.

Dr. Pao works at Cleveland Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL and Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pao's Office Locations

  1
    CCF - Palm Beach Gardens
    4520 Donald Ross Rd Ste 200, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 463-2010
  2
    CCF - West Palm Beach
    525 Okeechobee Blvd Fl 14, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 463-2010
  3
    Linda Pao, MD PA
    601 University Blvd Ste 102, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 444-3335
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Insomnia
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Anthem

    • Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    Medicare
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Linda Pao, MD

    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1417973827
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic
    Internship
    • Miriam Hospital/Brown University Medical School
    Medical Education
    • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
