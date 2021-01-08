Overview of Dr. Linda Pao, MD

Dr. Linda Pao, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Brown University / Alpert Medical School and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.



Dr. Pao works at Cleveland Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL and Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.