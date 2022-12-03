Dr. Linda Pauliks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pauliks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Pauliks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Pauliks, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from Free U Berlin and is affiliated with Milton S Hershey Medical Center.
Dr. Pauliks works at
Locations
-
1
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Cardiology) - Traverse City1105 Sixth St, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (616) 267-9150
-
2
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Cardiology) - Muskegon2009 HOLTON RD, Muskegon, MI 49445 Directions (616) 267-9150Monday8:30am - 6:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
-
3
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Cardiology) - St Joseph3950 Hollywood Rd Ste 240, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (616) 267-9150
-
4
Spectrum Health Medical Group25 Michigan St NE # MC038, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-9150
-
5
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Congenital Heart Center CVTS) - Reed City225 N State St, Reed City, MI 49677 Directions (616) 267-9150
- 6 588 E Lakewood Blvd # 1, Holland, MI 49424 Directions (616) 267-9150
Hospital Affiliations
- Milton S Hershey Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very good
About Dr. Linda Pauliks, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Creole, French and French Creole
- 1013903947
Education & Certifications
- Cornell Med Coll
- Great Ormond St Hosp|U Md
- Univ Chldns Hosp
- Free U Berlin
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease, Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
