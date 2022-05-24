Overview

Dr. Linda Pearson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Pearson works at Houston Methodist Department of Neurosurgery in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.