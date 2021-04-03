Dr. Preysner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linda Preysner, MD
Overview of Dr. Linda Preysner, MD
Dr. Linda Preysner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Avon, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Backus Hospital.
Dr. Preysner's Office Locations
Dartmouth Endocrinology Diabetes and Metabolism LLC40 Dale Rd Ste 202, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 678-7897
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Preysner has been upbeat, kind, and supportive to her patients throughout this pandemic. She is a consummate professional always.
About Dr. Linda Preysner, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1093789745
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Preysner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Preysner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Preysner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Preysner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Preysner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Preysner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.