Overview of Dr. Linda Rasmussen, MD

Dr. Linda Rasmussen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kailua, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED|University Of Washington and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle and Shriners Hospital For Children.



Dr. Rasmussen works at Winward Orthopedic Group in Kailua, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.