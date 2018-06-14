Dr. Linda Reid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Reid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Linda Reid, MD
Dr. Linda Reid, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Darien, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Reid's Office Locations
Superior Associates P.c.106 Noroton Ave, Darien, CT 06820 Directions (203) 662-0607
Joel M. Blumberg MD PC644 W Putnam Ave, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 210-2880
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very easy to talk to and made me feel very comfortable during my visit. Will be recommending to my family and friends!
About Dr. Linda Reid, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Reid speaks Spanish.
