Dr. Reinhardt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linda Reinhardt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Reinhardt, MD is a Dermatologist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Reinhardt works at
Locations
Linda A Reinhardt Dermatology2601 Harrison St Ste 500, Wichita Falls, TX 76308 Directions (940) 322-9606
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been cursed with hundreds of skin tags over the years. So many it has been hard to decide which ones to treat. She is very gentle in how she removes them and causes me the least amount of pain, and I've tried several doctors. She's the best. Jim Casteel
About Dr. Linda Reinhardt, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reinhardt accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reinhardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reinhardt has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reinhardt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Reinhardt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reinhardt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reinhardt, there are benefits to both methods.