Dr. Linda Riddick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Riddick, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Short Stature, Diabetes Type 1 and Growth Hormone Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 22 New Scotland Ave Fl The, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5120
Albany Medical Center PDE47 New Scotland Ave # MC88, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5723
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
AMAZING doctor... been seeing her for 4+ years and I am about to go to college. So compassionate and works very well with you.
About Dr. Linda Riddick, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1871588764
Education & Certifications
- Ny And Presby Hp Cornell Campus
- Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
