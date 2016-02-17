Dr. Linda Rodrigue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodrigue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Rodrigue, MD
Overview of Dr. Linda Rodrigue, MD
Dr. Linda Rodrigue, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. Rodrigue works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rodrigue's Office Locations
-
1
Ocean Health Initiatives Inc.10 Stockton Dr, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 363-6655
-
2
Leesburg Regional Medical Center Inc600 E Dixie Ave, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 323-5762
-
3
Ocean Health Initiatives Inc686 Route 70, Lakehurst, NJ 08733 Directions (732) 363-6655
-
4
Ocean Health Initiatives Inc.1610 Route 88 Ste 204, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 363-6655
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodrigue?
Dr. Rodrigue explained my check up in such detail that I am more comfortable going here. She was very informative about what was being done. I've done my check ups for the past 8 yrs, and she was the first one to explain and answer my questions in wonderful detail, to where I feel accepted to ask any questions. She was so friendly and not dismissive like most doctors tend to be.
About Dr. Linda Rodrigue, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982798500
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodrigue has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodrigue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodrigue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodrigue works at
Dr. Rodrigue has seen patients for Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodrigue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodrigue speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodrigue. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodrigue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodrigue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodrigue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.