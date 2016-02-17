See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Toms River, NJ
Dr. Linda Rodrigue, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.4 (17)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Linda Rodrigue, MD

Dr. Linda Rodrigue, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.

Dr. Rodrigue works at Ocean Health Initiative in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Leesburg, FL, Lakehurst, NJ and Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rodrigue's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ocean Health Initiatives Inc.
    10 Stockton Dr, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 363-6655
  2. 2
    Leesburg Regional Medical Center Inc
    600 E Dixie Ave, Leesburg, FL 34748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 323-5762
  3. 3
    Ocean Health Initiatives Inc
    686 Route 70, Lakehurst, NJ 08733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 363-6655
  4. 4
    Ocean Health Initiatives Inc.
    1610 Route 88 Ste 204, Brick, NJ 08724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 363-6655

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Maternal Anemia
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Maternal Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Feb 17, 2016
    Dr. Rodrigue explained my check up in such detail that I am more comfortable going here. She was very informative about what was being done. I've done my check ups for the past 8 yrs, and she was the first one to explain and answer my questions in wonderful detail, to where I feel accepted to ask any questions. She was so friendly and not dismissive like most doctors tend to be.
    Tab H in Cedar Hill, TX — Feb 17, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Linda Rodrigue, MD
    About Dr. Linda Rodrigue, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982798500
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linda Rodrigue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodrigue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodrigue has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodrigue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodrigue has seen patients for Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodrigue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodrigue. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodrigue.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodrigue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodrigue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

