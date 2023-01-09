Overview

Dr. Linda Rosenthal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Rosenthal works at Medstar Health Towson Gastroentrology in Lutherville Timonium, MD with other offices in Missoula, MT and Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Celiac Disease, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.