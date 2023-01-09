Dr. Linda Rosenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Rosenthal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Rosenthal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Rosenthal works at
Locations
-
1
Medstar Health Towson Gastroentrology1300 Bellona Ave Ste B, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 583-0300
-
2
Community Medical Center Inc.2827 Fort Missoula Rd, Missoula, MT 59804 Directions (406) 327-4297
-
3
Franklin Square Hospital Center Inc.9000 Franklin Square Dr, Baltimore, MD 21237 Directions (443) 777-2475Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenthal?
I have seen Dr Rosenthal since I was 22 years old. She is the most thoughtful caring individual. I drive an hour to see her and will only see her. She is spot on with her treatment.
About Dr. Linda Rosenthal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1871695593
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenthal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenthal works at
Dr. Rosenthal has seen patients for Celiac Disease, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenthal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.