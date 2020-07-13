Overview

Dr. Linda Rouel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Cajon, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BASRA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Rouel works at Jamacha Urgent Medical Center in El Cajon, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.