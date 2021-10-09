Dr. Rupert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linda Rupert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Rupert, MD is a Dermatologist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Rupert works at
Locations
Center for Surgical Dermatology428 County Line Rd W, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 847-4100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rupert is always very thorough and detailed. She explains her findings and the best way to treat them. Options are given and discussed and together we make the best decision for me. My basal cell carcinoma was referred to a specialized surgeon and completely resolved.
About Dr. Linda Rupert, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1306821533
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
