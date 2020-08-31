Overview of Dr. Linda Russell, MD

Dr. Linda Russell, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED|Tufts University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Russell works at Rheumatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.