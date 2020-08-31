Dr. Linda Russell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Russell, MD
Dr. Linda Russell, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED|Tufts University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1305Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Dr. Russell, is one of the best doctors I have, she listens and pay attention to all details. She has helped me to overcome some autoimmune disease issues. Recently I came to see her for a follow up, I wasn’t feeling well with other health issues, I didn’t think to be related to her field, anyway I wanted to speak to her because two other doctors I saw before didn’t think it was a problem. She listened to my complaints and immediately order xrays, sure enough my lungs and lymph’s were full of fungus. I thank her for my life. I will recommend her beyond 100%.
About Dr. Linda Russell, MD
- Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1013970078
- The Hosp Special Surg
- Ny Hosp-Cornell U Med Ctr
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED|Tufts University
- Rheumatology
