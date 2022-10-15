Overview of Dr. Linda Sabonya, MD

Dr. Linda Sabonya, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hampton, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.



Dr. Sabonya works at Hampton Mental Health Assocs in Hampton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Personality Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.