Dr. Sabonya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linda Sabonya, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Linda Sabonya, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hampton, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Hampton Mental Health Associates2112 Hartford Rd, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 826-7516
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
She always friendly & knows her patients well. I have been a patient of hers for years. I respect her.
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1407947443
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
