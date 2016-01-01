Overview of Dr. Linda Neely Shelmire, MD

Dr. Linda Neely Shelmire, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Friendswood, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.



Dr. Neely Shelmire works at Good Health Pediatrics in Friendswood, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.