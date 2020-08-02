Overview

Dr. Linda Shen, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Whittier Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Shen works at Linda Y. Shen, M.D. in West Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.