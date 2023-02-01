Dr. Linda Silva-Karcz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silva-Karcz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Silva-Karcz, MD
Overview of Dr. Linda Silva-Karcz, MD
Dr. Linda Silva-Karcz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Silva-Karcz's Office Locations
Today's Women Gynecology83 Summit Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 831-8680
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
excellent experience
About Dr. Linda Silva-Karcz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silva-Karcz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silva-Karcz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Silva-Karcz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Silva-Karcz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silva-Karcz has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silva-Karcz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Silva-Karcz speaks Spanish.
132 patients have reviewed Dr. Silva-Karcz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silva-Karcz.
