Overview of Dr. Linda Silva-Karcz, MD

Dr. Linda Silva-Karcz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Silva-Karcz works at Today's Women Gynecology in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.