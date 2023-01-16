Overview of Dr. Linda Carol Singh, MD

Dr. Linda Carol Singh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road and Saint Luke's South Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at Saint Luke's Primary Care-Plaza in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.