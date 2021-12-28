Overview of Dr. Linda Smiley, MD

Dr. Linda Smiley, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Jackson-madison County General Hospital, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Smiley works at Linda Smiley MD, FACOG in Germantown, TN with other offices in Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Cervical Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.