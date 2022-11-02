Overview of Dr. Linda Smith, MD

Dr. Linda Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Regional Hospital, Lovelace Westside Hospital, Lovelace Women's Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Breast Surgery Associates in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.