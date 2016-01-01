Overview of Dr. Linda Smothers, MD

Dr. Linda Smothers, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center.



Dr. Smothers works at The Brien Center for Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Inc. in Pittsfield, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.