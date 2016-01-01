Dr. Linda Smothers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smothers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Smothers, MD
Overview of Dr. Linda Smothers, MD
Dr. Linda Smothers, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center.
Dr. Smothers works at
Dr. Smothers' Office Locations
The Brien Center for Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Inc.333 East St, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Directions (413) 499-0412
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkshire Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Linda Smothers, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1982614277
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Dr. Smothers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smothers accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smothers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Smothers. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smothers.
