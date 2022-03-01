Dr. Linda Sodoma, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sodoma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Sodoma, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Life Care for Women4001 E Baseline Rd Ste 208, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 668-4411
- 2 9321 E Baseline Rd Ste 208, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 668-4411
Paul A. Mikel MD Plc3921 E Baseline Rd Ste 100, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 668-4411
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
awesome place, professional, yet kind and interested in you. Very clean, staff helpful, easy in and out.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Dr. Sodoma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sodoma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sodoma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sodoma has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sodoma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Sodoma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sodoma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sodoma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sodoma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.