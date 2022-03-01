Overview of Dr. Linda Sodoma, DO

Dr. Linda Sodoma, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.



Dr. Sodoma works at Life Care For Women in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.