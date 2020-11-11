See All General Surgeons in Charlottesville, VA
Dr. Linda Sommers, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (9)
Map Pin Small Charlottesville, VA
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Linda Sommers, MD

Dr. Linda Sommers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sommers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    595 Martha Jefferson Dr Ste 320, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 984-6121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Linda Sommers, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992715957
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linda Sommers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sommers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sommers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sommers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sommers has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sommers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sommers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sommers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sommers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sommers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

