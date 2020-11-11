Overview of Dr. Linda Sommers, MD

Dr. Linda Sommers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.